MODESTO (CBS13) — A longtime family-owned work and outdoor supply store officially reopened Friday in a familiar location.

Crescent Supply was destroyed by fire in Downtown Modesto two months ago. The 75-year-old business has returned to its original location on McHenry Avenue and was packed Friday for its official grand re-opening.

“Today’s been incredibly exciting,” said store owner Craig Stott. “We had people at our door well before we opened up.”

Stott said he grew up in the building on McHenry where the business got its start decades ago.

RELATED: Modesto Business Plans To Re-Open After Devastating Fire

“As a child, I grew up in the building so it’s been really neat. The neighbors back behind us have embraced us; some remember me as a little kid in this building,” Stott said.

The building became vacant right around the same time as the fire. To help the business rebuild, Modesto Police Department volunteer Josh Borlish gave the owners a challenge coin as a token of his appreciation as well as a symbol of the store raising from the ashes.

Borlish spotted the smoke back in September coming from the building that housed Crescent Supply for nearly 20 years. He remained at the scene helping with crowd control, watching the business burn to the ground until 3 a.m.

ALSO: Disaster Recovery Center Opens For Camp Fire Victims In Chico

Over the years, Crescent Supply had not only supported Borlish’s charitable organizations with numerous donations, but it also outfitted first responders and law enforcement agencies with uniforms and tactical gear.

Jesus Lopez, a police officer in Manteca, worried the business would not recover after the fire.

“I honestly thought it was going to be one of those things where they’re shut down for good. It was pretty heartbreaking since I’m law enforcement and this is where we mainly come to get the tools we need to do our job,” Lopez said.

READ: Locals Escape Smoke Indoors At Sacramento Harvest Festival, Arden Fair Mall

A lot of law enforcement showed up to the grand re-opening to support the business they relied on for so many years.

“I think it’s important for everyone, even my friends at the Camp Fire, to stay focused, don’t give up,” Stott said.

The store has shrunk to about a third of the size, but the owners say the merchandise is more family friendly now. And to thank its customers, Crescent Supply is offering a grand re-opening sale again Saturday.