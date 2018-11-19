SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As multiple sideshows broke out around Sacramento Saturday night, a California Highway Patrol Airplane (Air-21) located the vehicles from the sky.

The airplane was able to direct grounded Sacramento Police Department and CHP units to the sideshow locations.

CHP said three pursuits spurred from these sideshows. Ultimately, five people were arrested, officers wrote 29 citations and impounded eight vehicles.

The video shows footage from Metro Parkway at Elkhorn Boulevard and Kathleen Avenue at Academy Way.