CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBull
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sideshows

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As multiple sideshows broke out around Sacramento Saturday night, a California Highway Patrol Airplane (Air-21) located the vehicles from the sky.

The airplane was able to direct grounded Sacramento Police Department and CHP units to the sideshow locations.

CHP said three pursuits spurred from these sideshows. Ultimately, five people were arrested, officers wrote 29 citations and impounded eight vehicles.

The video shows footage from Metro Parkway at Elkhorn Boulevard and Kathleen Avenue at Academy Way.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s