SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s annual free parking program is once again returning for the holidays.

The program, which is designed to encourage dining and shopping downtown, lets people to park for free in metered spots in parts of downtown, midtown, and Old Sacramento after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and the entire day on weekends, according to a statement from the city.

The program starts on November 23 and runs through December 25. It covers and area defined by Front Street on the west, I Street on the north, 29th Street on the east and L Street on the south. it only applies to select on-street metered parking spaces in the designated zone, including green payment machines.

Refer to the graphic below to see where to find free parking.