CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Filed Under:midtown, Old Sacramento, Parking, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s annual free parking program is once again returning for the holidays.

The program, which is designed to encourage dining and shopping downtown, lets people to park for free in metered spots in parts of downtown, midtown, and Old Sacramento after 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and the entire day on weekends, according to a statement from the city.

The program starts on November 23 and runs through December 25. It covers and area defined by Front Street on the west, I Street on the north, 29th Street on the east and L Street on the south. it only applies to select on-street metered parking spaces in the designated zone, including green payment machines.

Refer to the graphic below to see where to find free parking.

holiday parking map city of sac Annual Free Parking Program Returning To Parts Of Downtown Sacramento

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s