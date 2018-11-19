MODESTO (CBS13) – Detectives are asking for help in finding the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run from back in late October.

The incident happened back on Oct. 28. According to California Highway Patrol’s Modesto division, a 32-year-old Ceres man was hit and killed by a car near Crows Landing Road and Blankenburg Avenue a little after 3 a.m. that day.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving a black, 2016-2019 Honda Civic.

The car could have minor to moderate damage to its front bumper and undercarriage.

Anyone who may have seen the crash or knows who the suspect might be is asked to contact detectives at (209) 545-7440.