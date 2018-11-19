A plane of Mexico's Volaris is seen at Benito Juarez International Airport in Mexico City on January 17, 2018. Mexican airline Volaris has ordered 80 Airbus A320 planes for a total $9.3 billion, with deliveries over the next eight years, the Mexican government said on January 16. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA (Photo credit should read ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Mexican airline Volaris announced a new twice-weekly nonstop service from Sacramento to León, Mexico starting Wednesday.

The service will launch Wednesday with a flight out of Sacramento. The southbound service will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays while the northbound service will depart León on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Wednesday’s flight will mark the first time nonstop service has been available from Sacramento to León.

The inaugural flight will take off at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday from Terminal B.

More information and flight schedules can be found on Volaris’ website.