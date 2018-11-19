CHICO (CBS13) – Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. is partnering up with dozens of breweries to produce “Resilience Butte County Proud IPA” and will donate 100% of sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

The Chico-based brewery sent an invitation letter to breweries nationwide asking them to participate in a collaboration brew day on November 27. Sierra Nevada is working with malt and hop suppliers to donate the raw ingredients to all participating breweries. Any brewery agreeing to produce Resilience will also be asked to donate 100% of their sales to the Camp Fire Relief Fund.

Sierra Nevada plans to release more than 2,000 BBLs of packaged and draught Resilience in taprooms across the country.

As of Monday, November 19, these are the participating breweries:

Altamont Beer Works – Livermore

Alvarado Street Brewery – Monterey

Artifex Brewing Company – San Clemente

Aston Abbey Brewing Company – Aston, PA

Barrow Brewing Company – Salado, TX

Boxcar brew works – DuBois, PA

Claimstake Brewing – Rancho Cordova

Columbus Brewing Co – Columbus, OH

Cooperage Brewing Company – Santa Rosa

Down the Road Beer Co – Everett, MA

Dunbar Brewing – Santa Margarita

Ecliptic brewing – Portland, OR

Federation Brewing – Oakland

Fieldwork Brewing Company – Sacramento

Flesk Brewing – Barrington, IL

Fullsteam Brewery – Durham, NC

G4 Kegs

Hunters Point Brewery/Speakeasy Ales & Lagers – San Francisco

Mill Whistle Brewing – Beaufort, NC

Oakland United Beerworks – Oakland

Opposition Brewing Company – Medford, OR

Paradise Creek Brewery – Pullman, WA

Plow Brewing Company – Santa Rosa

Prison City Pub & Brewery – Auburn, NY

Russian River Brewing Company – Santa Rosa

Saltwater Brewery – Delray Beach, FL

Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing – Santa Cruz

Saucy Brew Works – Cleveland, OH

Shadow Puppet Brewing Company – Livermore

Sonoma Springs Brewing Company – Sonoma

St. Boniface Craft Brewing Co. – Ephrata, PA

Tenaya Creek Brewery – Las Vegas, NV

Top Rung Brewing Company – Lacey, WA

Track 7 Brewing Co. – Sacramento

Twelve String Brewing Co – Spokane Valley, WA

Wallenpaupack Brewing Company – Hawley, PA

Zed’s Beer – Marlton, NJ

Malt Suppliers

BSG

Country Malts

Great Western

Malteurop

Rahr

Hop Suppliers

CLS

Crosby

Haas

Steiner

YCH