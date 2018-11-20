CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Butte County residents impacted by the Camp Fire have been through a lot of trauma in the past couple weeks, so the Crocker Art Museum is offering free admission to all residents affected by the catastrophic fire.

Residents can obtain a general admission ticket at the Museum’s front desk.

“The fire has devastated thousands of members of our community,” says Crocker Director and CEO, Lial A. Jones. “The Crocker can serve as a place of comfort. To all residents of Butte County, whether you are a friend of the Crocker or whether the museum experience is new for you, we offer you the solace of art.”

Current seasonal exhibitions include:

