BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS Local) — A mother in Bethlehem Township is facing charges after being accused with driving her 12-year-old son on the hood of her vehicle because he didn’t want to go to the dentist. Police say 36-year-old Shaurice Jones has been charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

According to police, the incident happened on Nov. 14 around noon.

Police say it began when Jones and her son arrived for a dental appointment. After refusing to walk into the office, the young boy climbed onto the hood of her mother’s car.

Police say Jones then drove her son, who was on the hood of the car, from the dentist’s office to the police station, which was located two miles away.

The stretch of road she was driving on has a speed limit of 40 mph.

Jones has been released on $1,000 bail.