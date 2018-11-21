CHICO (CBS13) – NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been showing his support for victims of the Camp Fire – and is now putting his money where his mouth is.

Rodgers, a Chico native, announced in a tweet on Wednesday he will be donating $1 million to the North Valley Community Foundation to help with the Camp Fire recovery efforts.

“I personally reached to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help,” Rodgers said in the video.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you 🙏🏻 #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

The Packers quarterback was spotted wearing a “Butte Strong” hoodie before and after Green Bay’s recent game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Along with his donation, Rodgers said State Farm will be donating $1 – up to $1 million – for every retweet of the video until Sunday at midnight, Eastern Standard Time.

“Let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers’s roots run deep in the north state. He played football at Butte Community College in Oroville before transferring to UC Berkeley.

Anyone looking for more information, or to make a donation themselves, can go to http://www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund.