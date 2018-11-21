CHICO (CBS13) – NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been showing his support for victims of the Camp Fire – and is now putting his money where his mouth is.
Rodgers, a Chico native, announced in a tweet on Wednesday he will be donating $1 million to the North Valley Community Foundation to help with the Camp Fire recovery efforts.
“I personally reached to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help,” Rodgers said in the video.
The Packers quarterback was spotted wearing a “Butte Strong” hoodie before and after Green Bay’s recent game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Along with his donation, Rodgers said State Farm will be donating $1 – up to $1 million – for every retweet of the video until Sunday at midnight, Eastern Standard Time.
“Let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers’s roots run deep in the north state. He played football at Butte Community College in Oroville before transferring to UC Berkeley.
Anyone looking for more information, or to make a donation themselves, can go to http://www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund.