Red and blue Lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

TRACY (CBS13) — A man said he was shot while in his car on Interstate 205 in Lathrop Wednesday, police report.

According to Tracy CHP, a victim in a black BMW reported he had been shot in the leg around 2:25 p.m.

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a green Infinity occupied by four Hispanic men. The suspect vehicle did not stop and continued traveling westbound on Interstate 205.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officials are still working to locate the suspect vehicle.

The investigating is still ongoing. No arrests have been made.