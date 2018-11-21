CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMCriminal Minds
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento County Sheriff's Department, thanksgiving
(source: Sacramento Sheriff's Department()

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento Sheriff’s deputy went above and beyond Wednesday to help a family he met while patrolling in Rancho Cordova.

The Sheriff’s Department said deputy Justin Mulherin was patrolling the area of Laurelhurst Drive and Rockingham Drive when he met a young mother and her child.

READ: Camp Fire Latest Numbers: 563 Remain Unaccounted For, 83 Confirmed Dead

The mother said she was having a small Thanksgiving dinner with her family, but officers found out they did not have a turkey.

Mulherin, along with the Rancho Cordova Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit, surprised the young mother and her son with a turkey for their holiday dinner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s