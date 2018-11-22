(CBSLA) — Simba is back in the first trailer for Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of the animated classic ‘The Lion King’, and so is a familiar voice. James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa in the new film, and provides narration for the teaser, released Thanksgiving afternoon.

“Everything the light touches is our kingdom,” he intones over stunning shots of the African desert.

The trailer also gives a sneak peek of baby Simba, held aloft by Rafiki the baboon (or mandrill, depending on who you ask.) The tiny lion cub looks almost photorealistic, in contrast to the animated character in the 1994 original. Simba’s parents Mufasa (Jones) and Sarabi (Alfre Woodard) are seen from afar.

Not seen or heard in the trailer: a young-adult Simba (Donald Glover), his best friend Nala (Beyoncé), wisecracking duo Timon & Pumbaa (Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen), the villainous Scar (Chiwetel Ejiofor), vicious hyena Kamari (Keegan-Michael Kee) or colorful bird Zazu (John Oliver).

‘The Lion King’ is due in theaters July 19, 2019.