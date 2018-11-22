CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    4:00 PMBest Movies of 2018
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Guy Fieri

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Guy Fieri is spending his Thanksgiving Day cooking 7,000 pounds of turkey for firefighters and first responders working at the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The chef previously fed the first responders on November 11th.

This time around, Fieri posted on his Twitter at 5am writing: “We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers!”

Around 11am, he posted again, saying: “The brave fire fighters of Cal Fire. They are a dedicated hard working team that we should all be thankful for”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s