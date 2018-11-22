BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Guy Fieri is spending his Thanksgiving Day cooking 7,000 pounds of turkey for firefighters and first responders working at the Camp Fire in Butte County.

The chef previously fed the first responders on November 11th.

This time around, Fieri posted on his Twitter at 5am writing: “We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers!”

We are off and cookin at 5 am. Goin’ for 7000lb of Turkey on 6 smokers! Big thanks to our supports @Lowes @OpBBQRelief @CochonVolantBBQ #OleHickoryBBQPitts and of course @WCKitchen pic.twitter.com/twq1kZWWew — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) November 22, 2018

Around 11am, he posted again, saying: “The brave fire fighters of Cal Fire. They are a dedicated hard working team that we should all be thankful for”