CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMNFL Football
    1:00 PMThe Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
    4:00 PMBest Movies of 2018
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs

CHICO (AP) – Rain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.

Richard Ventura of Orange County’s FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team said Thursday the rainy, windy, cold conditions are making the search process “miserable.”

His team has 27 people involved in the effort.

Ventura says the rain “clumps things together” while making the terrain soggy and harder for workers to see and move.

Ventura says the workers are soaking wet and trying to keep their socks dry to avoid hypothermia.

The Orange County team is one of eight FEMA response teams in California that assists with disaster recovery.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s