DUBLIN (CBS SF) — The roof partially collapsed Thursday morning at the JOANN fabric store in Dublin, sending gallons water crashing on to the display floor and storage area, officials said.

Fortunately, the Alameda County Fire Department said the store was closed for Thanksgiving and no employees were inside at the time of the collapse.

Officials said they received a call reporting the partial collapse at the store located at 7177 Amador Plaza Road at 5:02 a.m.

There were no reports of injuries.

In addition to Alameda County firefighters, an Inspector from the City of Dublin Building Department, and JoAnn personnel responded to the scene assess the damage.

Authorities said they were investigating the cause. They did not say whether or not it was related to Wednesday’s rainshowers.