RENO, Nev. (AP) — Another Pacific storm system is headed for Lake Tahoe where nearly a foot of snow (30 centimeters) fell overnight and one ski resort has closed due to inclement weather.

Heavenly Mountain on Tahoe’s south end closed Thursday because of increasing winds and heavy snowfall forecast into the weekend but planned to open Friday.

Light snow showers continue today before another round of heavy snowfall returns tonight above 5500-6000 ft. Snow levels will rise above pass level in the morning. If you must travel in the mountains, the best time is before 8pm tonight or after 10am tomorrow. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/suv0RXtbez — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 22, 2018

About 11 inches (28 cm) of snow was reported early Thursday at Kirkwood Mountain and 7 inches (18 cm) at Northstar California near Truckee, California.

Five inches (12 cm) of snow was reported at Incline Village on Tahoe’s north shore.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for the Lake Tahoe region above 7,000 feet from 4 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday with as much as 20 inches (50 cm) of snow possible on the mountaintops and winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph).