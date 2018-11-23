CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Police are investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Sacramento County on Thursday night early Friday morning.

The first crash happened just before midnight on Thursday on Power Inn Road near Auberry Drive in Elk Grove. A car crashed into a pole, temporarily knocking out power to thousands, according to the CHP.

The second crash happened less than an hour later on Business 80 near the Arden Way off-ramp in Sacramento. A 35-year-old Sacramento man lost control of his car, spun off the road and hit a guardrail. The car came to a rest facing the wrong way and was then hit by an oncoming truck, killing the driver of the car, according to a statement from Sacramento police.

All lanes were closed as officers cleared the scene, but they were reopened around 3:30 a.m.

