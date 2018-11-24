CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – FEMA representatives stepped in to help victims this morning during a town hall held in Roseville. FEMA officials have registered fire victims for disaster assistance.

Several other organizations also took part in the town hall. Including Cal Fire and the sheriff’s department.

Jovanna Garcia, FEMA Community Relations Specialist, said, “Every speaker that has participated here basically has given some important information as to what services are being provided and what they can do to start the process.”

At the town hall, FEMA officials announced the opening of another disaster resource center today in Oroville.

