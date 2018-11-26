Comments
CHICO (CBS13) — As the City of Paradise works to rebuild a sense of normalcy, some Paradise High School athletes took a big step tonight, playing their first basketball game since the Camp Fire.
The Girls’ and Boys’ varsity basketball teams gathered in Chico tonight to make their return to the hardwood against Chico High.
The two schools have gotten close in the past couple weeks and formed a friendship since the fire.
The basketball teams even practiced together at the Chico High gym.
The games tipped off at 5:30 p.m. Monday. CBS13’s Mugo Odigwe was at the game and will be bringing highlights and updates from the games at 10.