SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Gunther’s Ice Cream Shop is up for a sweet upgrade from the City of Sacramento — a designation as a historical landmark. It’s on a short list of places in Sacramento that could soon be on the register of historic buildings.

“Our intent is to find ways to save things, not to destroy them,” said Vice Mayor Steve Hansen.

The city has narrowed it down from a list of about 20 locations to four, and now the council will decide on Tuesday whether those locations will be added to the Sacramento Register of Historical and Cultural Resources.

“It’s a landmark, for people, it really is,” said Dawn Perry, a supervisor at Gunther’s Ice Cream.

“It really does represent sort of this 1950s America that is very special to a lot of folks,” Hansen said.

But the iconic shop isn’t alone. The Iva Gard Shepard Garden and Arts Center near McKinley Park is also up for designation.

“I’ve been associated with it for nearly 40 years now and it’s kind of classic old style architecture!” said Steve Goodman, who holds meetings in the center.

Also on the list is the round Chase Bank on Freeport Blvd.

“The Jetson’s would go to a bank like that!” Hansen said.

And last but not least, the Sacramento County Courthouse is up for the designation.

“It’s very special because of its size, a whole square block, but the architecture too has a lot of significance,” Hansen said.

But what do these four spots have in common?

“A lot of this is our history,” Hansen said. “It’s part of the legacy that we leave to our children. I think they’re each very special.”

Each location reflects the mid-century modern era with sleek lines, large open spaces, and functionality. Designating them as landmarks would give them special protections.

“It’s better than tearing it down, which is what they usually do with buildings like this,” Goodman said.

If approved, the four locations will join places such as Sutter’s Fort, the Governor’s Mansion, and the Crest Theatre on the list of protected landmarks in the City of Trees.

The council will discuss all of these possible landmarks at Tuesday’s council meeting.