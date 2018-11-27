CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — A case of “sextortion” on Snapchat. A local man is charged with preying on several underage girls through social media and allegedly sexually assaulting one of them.

Authorities say the underage girls were blackmailed by the suspect and are now warning parents and kids once again about the dangers of social media.

“This is extremely scary for anyone, not just a teenager,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office PIO Shaun Hampton.

Hampton says the man allegedly contacted his prey and told them he had nude photos of them that he would share online. He then allegedly blackmailed them into sending him nude images, even demanding they meet him at multiple parks in the Carmichael area, wherein one case detectives say he sexually assaulted a victim.

“I think it’s terrible they’re taking advantage of young people who are especially susceptible, especially on the internet,” said concerned citizen Carter Nelson.

The suspect has been charged with multiple felonies including extortion, possessing child pornography and sexual assault. Authorities are not releasing his name or photo at this time, as they expect even more victims to come forward.

Hampton said, “We do have identifications pending right now that if we did release his photo into the community or his name, there’s a potential that those people or victims or potential victims could be influenced by seeing his photo.”

Authorities say online predators are everywhere and the crimes are nothing new. They hope this latest case is another reminder for parents to pay close attention to their child’s internet activity.

The suspect is out on bail and authorities are asking any more victims to please come forward.