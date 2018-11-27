SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – After having a few days to dry off from last week’s storms, more wet weather is on the way to Northern California.

According to National Weather Service forecasters, precipitation will start moving in on Tuesday.

Mostly light precipitation is expected between Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some light snowfall is expected around Sierra pass levels into Tuesday night. Snow levels are expected to lower to the 6500-7500’ level.

Winter weather will return to the northern #SierraNevada later today. Accumulating snowfall may lead to some travel impacts by this evening across the passes on Interstate 80 and Highway 50. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/gOtCZJoVFR — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 27, 2018

Come Wednesday night and into Thursday, a heavier storm is expected to roll through the region.

This storm could bring thunderstorms, gusty winds, heavy snow and lower snow levels.

Even the weekend is looking wet. Forecasters say a cold front is expected to roll through on Saturday.

Of note, forecasters say this weekend storm could bring snow levels down to the lowest elevation seen so far this season. About 1-2’ of snow could fall in higher elevations with this storm, forecasters say.