SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One year ago the Kings were 6-14, sitting at the bottom of the standing of most every scoring statistic.

It’s no secret that the Kings have picked up the pace and the scoring has followed.

Thus, came a new Sacramento nickname. Inside the locker room, the group refers to themselves as the Sacramento Scores.

The nickname was minted by veteran Iman Shumpert as a result of their youthful ‘run and gun’ approach.

And the new moniker is not lip service, the Kings 114 points per game are seventh best across the entire league.

The “Scores” will be back on the hardwood Thursday night against the Clippers.