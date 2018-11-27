SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The attorney for a co-owner of the San Francisco Giants who made a campaign donation to controversial Mississippi U.S. Senate candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith says his client is sorry for the outcry it has caused.

Hyde-Smith, the incumbent, has come under fire for a series of controversies, including praising a close supporter by saying, “If he invited me to a public hanging, I’d be on the front row.” She has also made remarks seemingly favoring voter suppression and was recently photographed posing with Confederate memorabilia.

The San Francisco Giants attempted to distance themselves Monday from the $5,000 donation made by principal owner Charles Johnson, one of the team’s 30 owners.

Attorney Joe Cotchett said Monday afternoon Johnson is not a racist, and that his client simply obliged a request to make a political donation to a Republican candidate. Cotchett says Johnson made a mistake and didn’t pay attention to the news and didn’t really know Hyde-Smith’s background, but so far he has not asked for the donation back, as far as Cotchett knows.

