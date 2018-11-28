CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland A’s have unveiled plans for a megadeal that involves a new waterfront ballpark and a remake of their current home at the Oakland Coliseum.

According to KPIX 5 and Chronicle insider Phil Matier, the team is looking to build a 34,000 seat “jewel box” stadium at Howard Terminal, near the port of Oakland.

“We are excited to build a bold, iconic ballpark at Howard Terminal. This design will allow us to blur the boundaries of a traditional ballpark and integrate into the surrounding neighborhood,” A’s president Dave Kaval said in a statement.

The privately-financed ballpark, which would be the smallest in Major League Baseball, would be built alongside office and residential towers, some as high as 20 stories.

