STOCKTON (CBS13) — After a six-hour standoff that ended peacefully at the Jackson Rancheria RV Park Tuesday, Stockton CHP is recognizing the public safety dispatcher that talked to the suicidal male until he surrendered to officers.

The incident started Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m. when the suicidal man called 9-1-1 and dispatcher Kayla Riler at the California Highway Patrol’s Stockton Communications Center received his call.

The caller said he was heavily armed and would kill himself and anyone who came to his door. Amador County Sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and evacuated roughly 30 people from the park. They then attempted to make contact with the caller, but the caller refused to speak to anyone except Riler, whom he trusted.

Riler continued to talk to the man with the support of other dispatchers and crisis negotiators from the Amador and San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Offices.

After six hours, Riler was able to convince the man to exit his RV and surrender to deputies.

She said, “I chose this profession because I wanted to help people and save lives; tonight was a good night, I got to do both!”