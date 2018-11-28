CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
Marathon running race, people feet on city road

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Heading downtown this weekend? Make sure to plan ahead and add on some extra time. Two races will cause road closures from Friday to Sunday.

Sacramento police issued an advisory Wednesday warning of traffic delays in the Downtown Sacramento area due to the California International Marathon and the 5K run.

saturday 5k Expect Traffic Delays Downtown This Weekend For The CA International Marathon

Dec. 1 5K Run (source: Sacramento Police)

The 5K will run throughout downtown, starting and ending near the state Capitol. The marathon will begin in Folsom and runners will travel down to the Capitol as well.

cim map Expect Traffic Delays Downtown This Weekend For The CA International Marathon

Dec. 2 California International Marathon Map (source: Sacramento Police)

Road closures will begin Friday for setup and will be done Sunday by 5 p.m.

Here is the list of road closures for each day:

Friday, November 30: Set-up

Capital Mall between 8th and 10th Street: 8 a.m. Friday, November 30th – 5 p.m., December 2nd.

8th Street between L and N Street: 2 p.m. Friday, November 30th – 5 p.m., Sunday, December 2nd. *Light rail tracks will remain open.

9th Street between L and N Street: 2 p.m. Friday, November 30th – 5 p.m., Sunday, December 2nd. *Light rail tracks will remain open.

Capital Mall between 7th Street and 8th Street (south side only): 2 p.m. Friday, November 30th – 5 p.m., December 2nd.

10th Street between L and N Street: 6 p.m. Friday, November 30th – 5 p.m. Sunday, December 2nd.

Saturday, December 1st: 5K Run

L Street between 12th Street – 15th Street: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m.

13th Street between L Street and K Street: 7 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Main Course Closure: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. *Roads may open earlier once runners clear the course.

Sunday, December 2nd: California International Marathon

N Street between 7th Street and 10th Street: 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Main Course Closures: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. *Roads may re-open earlier once runners clear the course.

All roads will open by 5 p.m.

 

