STOCKTON (CBS13) — A pair of car crashes within a week of each other have claimed the lives of two people near a busy intersection in downtown Stockton.

Investigators say the drivers involved in the separate cases are suspected of driving while under the influence of alcohol. One of the suspected drivers is a commissioner with the Port of Stockton, Victor Mow.

Mow is facing vehicular manslaughter charges and driving under the influence charges for the crash in a busy part of Stockton.

Neighbors say there is a lot of traffic on Country Club Boulevard with the Stockton Golf and Country Club on one end and two busy retail stores on the other.

“It’s a busy street,” said Deon Dalman who lives nearby.

It’s also the site where investigators with the California Highway Patrol and the Stockton Police department have investigated two deadly crashes involving suspected impaired drivers.

READ: Flash Flood Warning In Effect After Heavy Rain Moves Through Camp Fire Burn Scar Area

“Its bad weather and it’s not okay to drink and drive,” he said.

Mow, 77, a commissioner with the Stockton Port, now faces manslaughter charges and driving under the influence when police say he crashed into a pedestrian on Country Club Boulevard and Fontana.

“When our officers and medics got to the scene, medics, unfortunately, pronounced the man, who was an 82-year-old man, deceased at the scene,” said Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Butt, 82, of Stockton. Police say Mow’s alcohol level was .10, which was above the legal limit of .08.

ALSO: Search On For El Dorado Hills Porch Pirate In Blue Sedan

“The driver of the involved vehicle stayed at the scene. Since it was a traffic fatality, we called our traffic investigation team and through their investigation, they determined the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol,” said Silva.

The crash happened Wednesday just one week after another suspected drunk driver hit and killed a pedestrian also on Country Club Boulevard. Police say the crashes serve as a reminder for all drivers.

“If you’re out drinking, especially now that we’re in the middle of the holiday season, don’t drive. Find a designated driver or some other type of service to get to your destination safely,” said Silva.

We reached out to the Port of Stockton for comment and have not heard back. Mow has been released from the San Joaquin jail.