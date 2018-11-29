MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBS Local) — A Tennessee father charged his way into a high school gym, asked his son to “point him out” and assaulted two people, police said.

Michael McMillan, 44, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of simple assault.

“You can’t go around putting your hands on other people’s children,” parent Gary Walton told CBS affiliate WREG.

The incident happened Oct. 26. when McMillan allegedly walked into the gym at Craigmont High School in Memphis during an after school program.

When a female staff member told him he couldn’t be in there, McMillan pushed past her, authorities said.

McMillan then allegedly asked his son to “point him out.” The son pointed to a male juvenile on the bleachers and police said McMillan grabbed and punched him in the head twice.

Officers say the staff member tried to stop McMillan again and was pushed. The impact sent her tumbling backwards down the bleachers and onto the gym floor.

Other staff members were able to grab McMillan, giving the juvenile time to escape with a busted lip. The staff member was left with a swollen nose and some bruises, WREG reports. Both victims pressed charges.

McMillan was released on his own recognizance.