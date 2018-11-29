SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Strong winds and rain at Dutch Flat, made for wet snow at Nyack Thursday. There were also plows and chain controls along I-80.

“It ’s good to see it though… Good for business,” said Randy Freeman.

It’s Randy Freeman’s favorite time of the year. He installs chains on all cars from sedans to big rigs. There’s no getting through the snow without them, as Robert Radliffe quickly learned.

“It was scary. Sliding everywhere. Gotta drive slow. People are getting mad at me,” Radliffe said.

But once you finally get up to the ski resorts, it’s worthwhile. The Sierra got a whole foot of snow in the last 24 hours, and they’re expecting to double up for the weekend.

“I think we’re ahead of what we were at this point last season so we’re going into a good-looking season,” said Boreal Spokesperson Tucker Norred.

Norred says the ski resort was the first to open in all of California, with conditions some skiers have been waiting for all year long for.

“I love it I’m just happy there’s this much snow this early in the season,” said Joel Butler.

Butler drove over four hours from the bay area to get here. But he plans to stay for a few days to avoid the slick roads as long as possible.

“You just gotta take it easy out here. Gotta be careful out here,” he said.