PARADISE (AP) – A spokeswoman for the hospital that was damaged in the deadly wildfire in Northern California says the facility will reopen.

Jill Kinney told the Chico Enterprise-Record Friday that while there is still no timeline for reopening Adventist Health Feather River, the hospital is committed to providing services to the community.

Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts Evacuations PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Hospital workers at the Feather River Hospital work in a triage area while evacuating patients as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts Evacuations PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: Hospital workers and first responders evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital as the Camp Fire moves through the area on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

US-FIRE-WEATHER A home burns during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-FIRE-WEATHER Patients are quickly evacuated from the Feather River Hospital as it burns down during the Camp fire in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-FIRE-WEATHER A home is overshadowed by towering smoke plumes as the Camp fire races through town in Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

US-FIRE-WEATHER The Blackbear Diner burns as the Camp fire tears through Paradise, California on November 8, 2018. - More than 18,000 acres have been scorched in a matter of hours burning with it a hospital, a gas station and dozens of homes. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Rapidly-Spreading Wildfire In California's Butte County Prompts Evacuations PARADISE, CA - NOVEMBER 08: A hospital worker embraces her co-worker as they evacuate patients from the Feather River Hospital during the Camp Fire on November 8, 2018 in Paradise, California. Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the rapidly spreading Camp Fire has ripped through the town of Paradise and has quickly charred 18,000 acres and has destroyed dozens of homes in a matter of hours. The fire is currently at zero containment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Some 60 patients evacuated from the 100-bed hospital when the ferocious fire destroyed most of Paradise. The hospital, including the cancer center, the emergency department, the maternity ward, the outpatient surgery center and a clinic, is still standing. Several smaller buildings, including offices, were destroyed.

The hospital is the largest employer in Paradise, with over 1,000 employees. Kinney said some employees have been working out of nearby clinics, and those whose jobs were interrupted by the fire were offered full pay through early February.

