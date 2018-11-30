ELK GROVE (CBS13) – PG&E is making sure Elk Grove residents know that crews will be venting natural gas on Friday afternoon.

The gas is being vented from a section of pipe being worked on near Elk Grove and East Stockton boulevards as part of a maintenance project.

Officials say the smell of natural gas, as well as the sound of it venting, may be noticed by residents during this operation.

The gas is expected to dissipate quickly and is not expected to be a problem.

PG&E encourages anyone with concerns about natural gas odor in their neighborhood to contact them at 1 (800) 743-5000.