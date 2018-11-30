NORDEN (CBS13) – It’s about to get ugly in the Sierra. A winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

Skiers were getting in some runs Friday while they could, before the storm rolls in.

The roads were all clear Friday and it was ready, set, snow! For Sacramento businessman Mark Richardson.

“We came in and got 6-8 runs in prior and now we’re going to do 2-3 more. It’s a beautiful day,” he said.

Richardson, a former ski instructor, headed up to Sugar Bowl early on opening day with his family.

His daughter, Lindsay Richardson said

“this is a good place to be…not,” said Lindsay, his daughter.

“[There’s] a lot of people here. We got to enjoy the mountain — tear it up. “ said Thomas Moro. “It’s beyond my expectation. I was expecting not as good snow, and it’s very good.”

Moro grew up skiing the Alps in Northern Italy.

“I love it here, it’s beautiful,” he said.

Moro lives in the mountains now and enjoys hitting the slopes with his friends. With more than 55 inches of fresh snow since November 21, resorts are ready.

“We have four main lifts open right now and are expected to open a new lift tomorrow and then two more on Sunday, so we will be expanding terrain rapidly,” said Sugar Bowl resort spokesperson Jon Slaughter.

Until then, these early birds will enjoy having the slopes to themselves.

“That’s the best part, shhhhh…..don’t tell anybody,” joked Mark Richardson.

Expect chain controls tomorrow and road closures. The best advice, according to Caltrans, is to wait until Sunday.