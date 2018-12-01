CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A man is behind bars after reportedly shooting his roommate during a dispute in their Citrus Heights home Friday.

Michael Ryan, 66, was taken into custody and booked into the Sacramento County Jail after the shooting which resulted in the death of his roommate.

Citrus Heights police said they received a 911 call at 11:50 p.m. Friday from a man, Ryan, who said he had just shot a man in the 6800 block of Trovita Way.

When police arrived at the residence they found a male suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect and the victim were related to one another and were roommates. The men reportedly were in a dispute that turned physical when the suspect shot the victim in the torso.

The firearm Ryan reportedly shot was recovered from the crime scene.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there are no additional suspects.