CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGarth: Live from Notre Dame!
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:30 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:california, Coach, Foothill High School, high school, Sacramento, Sexual Assault Allegations, Sexual Assault Case, Sexual Assault Suspect, Twin Rivers Unified School District

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 32-year-old Foothill High School Basketball Head Coach Stephen Calton on Thursday.  He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for Felony Oral Copulation with a person under the age of 18 according to a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department press release.

stephen calton 32 sacramento sheriffs department Foothill High School Coach Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Student

Source: Sacramento Sheriff’s Department

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says that they received allegations in June of this year, involving an incident 2-years-ago where an underage student was allegedly sexually assaulted.  After further investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify Stephan Calton as the suspect.

READ: Radio Station Pulls “Baby It’s Cold Outside” After Complaints Following #MeToo Movement

When asked for comment, Twin Rivers Unified School District released the following statement on the arrest:

While we are deeply disturbed by the allegations, we cannot comment on the specifics of this matter. The allegations of a former student continue to be the subject of an ongoing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigation. At this difficult time, we remain focused on our students. This is a shocking development for them, as well as our staff. We want to assure the Twin Rivers Unified school community that the safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are fully committed to taking the necessary steps to protect students and staff. The district takes any concerns and complaints regarding the conduct of all employees seriously and will not tolerate inappropriate or unprofessional behavior of any kind.

The coach was immediately placed on administrative leave when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department informed us about the allegations of a former student. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Calton was also rearrested on Misdemeanor Battery against a person with a previous dating relationship, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Burglary charges, stemming from a case in 2016 where Calton had been sentenced to 5 years of formal searchable probation.

CBS13 reached out to a Twin Rivers Unified School District spokesperson to see if the district and Foothill High School were aware that the coach was placed on Probation in 2016 and haven’t heard back.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s