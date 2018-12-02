SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento County Sheriff’s Detectives arrested 32-year-old Foothill High School Basketball Head Coach Stephen Calton on Thursday. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for Felony Oral Copulation with a person under the age of 18 according to a Sacramento Sheriff’s Department press release.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says that they received allegations in June of this year, involving an incident 2-years-ago where an underage student was allegedly sexually assaulted. After further investigation, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to identify Stephan Calton as the suspect.

When asked for comment, Twin Rivers Unified School District released the following statement on the arrest:

While we are deeply disturbed by the allegations, we cannot comment on the specifics of this matter. The allegations of a former student continue to be the subject of an ongoing Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department investigation. At this difficult time, we remain focused on our students. This is a shocking development for them, as well as our staff. We want to assure the Twin Rivers Unified school community that the safety of our students is our highest priority, and we are fully committed to taking the necessary steps to protect students and staff. The district takes any concerns and complaints regarding the conduct of all employees seriously and will not tolerate inappropriate or unprofessional behavior of any kind. The coach was immediately placed on administrative leave when the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department informed us about the allegations of a former student. We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

Calton was also rearrested on Misdemeanor Battery against a person with a previous dating relationship, Felony Vandalism, and Felony Burglary charges, stemming from a case in 2016 where Calton had been sentenced to 5 years of formal searchable probation.

CBS13 reached out to a Twin Rivers Unified School District spokesperson to see if the district and Foothill High School were aware that the coach was placed on Probation in 2016 and haven’t heard back.