SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The FBI Sacramento field office is looking for assistance in identifying potential victims of 26-year-old Nikko Adolfo Perez.

Perez is currently in federal custody and is charged with allegations of sexual exploitation of children, one count of coercion or enticement of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography.

He allegedly used social media platforms and email to victimize boys, ages 8 and 10, by reportedly coercing them into creating and sending him images of them engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Perez also allegedly offered to pay the boys in online credits for the images. Officials said he also threatened to circulate the pictures if the victims reported him.

He is also accused of threatening to harm family members of the victims.

Investigators believe there are additional victims of Perez that have yet to be identified. He may have also used aliases during communications.

Perez lived in Atwater, Calif. and was born in Turlock.