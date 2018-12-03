PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hootie and the Blowfish want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their album “Cracked Rear View” with their fans. The band announced Monday they are releasing a new album and will be going on a 44-city tour this spring.

The ‘Group Therapy Tour’ featuring the Bearnaked Ladies kicks off May 30 in Virginia and ends on September 13th in Columbia, South Carolina.

It's crazy to think that next year, #CrackedRearView will be 25! It's time to celebrate… with you! We're hitting the road on the #GroupTherapyTour in 2019 w/ our friends @BarenakedLadies. For 1st access to the pre-sale NOW, sign up for our email list at https://t.co/QRKIvCpGwn pic.twitter.com/07KBm65abA — HootieAndTheBlowfish (@HootieTweets) December 3, 2018

The album, which dropped in 1994, sold over 16 million copies and rates as the 16th-best selling album of all-time according to a 2015 article from Uproxx. The album featured the band’s three most famous songs, “Hold My Hand”, “Let Her Cry”, and “Only Wanna Be With You”. “Let Her Cry” took home the 1996 Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals.

The tour is scheduled to swing by the Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland on Jun. 28.

For a full list of dates and locations for the tour stops, check out the band’s website.

Tickets go on sale Friday Dec. 7.