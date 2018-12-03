(CNN) — Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during this year’s holiday season, Politico reported Sunday.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” Harris, who represents California, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski at an event in San Francisco on Saturday, according to Politico. “And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.”

Harris, who is in her first term as a senator, has been the subject of speculation as a potential contender for the White House since her ascendency to office in Washington.

When she won in 2016, she made history as both the first African-American woman to represent California in the Senate and as the first Indian-American senator in the country.

