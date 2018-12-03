CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A mother bear and her cub made themselves at home in one Lake Tahoe area rental and left behind a mess.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday deputies arrived at a home on the West Shore and found the mama bear and her cub enjoying a snack.

Some of the damage left behind by the bears. (Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office)

The bears were shooed out of the home, but the damage had been done.

Deputies warn bears are on the prowl for food right now, preparing for hibernation.

It’s another reminder to secure doors, windows and remove any scented items from your car if you live there, or plan to visit the area soon.

