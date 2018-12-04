CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a man apparently tried to pick up a 12-year-old girl walking home from school in the Cameron Park area.

The incident happened on Monday. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was walking home from her bus stop near Pasada and Cambridge roads.

A black Chevy panel van then drove up to her and the driver reportedly asked if she wanted to get a ride home.

The girl refused, but the driver reportedly asked her again.

Someone out walking their dog noticed what was going on and intervened, yelling at the driver. This, in turn, prompted the driver to make a u-turn and head out on Cambridge Road towards the freeway.

Investigators say the van had noticeable dents protruding from the inside-out. The driver has only been described as a white man, believed to be about 30, with a thin brown mustache and spiky brown hair.

There have been no reports of similar incidents, investigators say, but schools in the area have been notified.

Anyone with information relevant to the case, like if they recognize the description of the van or driver, is asked to contact the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.