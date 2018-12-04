CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
(source: Sacramento Police)

EAST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking for information to help identify multiple suspects involved in robberies at a couple convenience stores in East Sacramento in the last couple weeks.

suspect closeup Search On For Multiple Suspects Connected To String Of Convenience Store Robberies

(source: Sacramento Police)

Two of the robberies happened at the same location in the 7700 block of La Riviera Drive, one day apart. The third robbery happened in the 5500 block of Florin Perkins Road.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 24 around 1:20 a.m. on La Riveria Drive. Officers responded to a call of a robbery and found that multiple suspects entered the business and robbed the business of merchandise before fleeing the area. Police said one suspect was armed with a firearm.

suspect in hoodie Search On For Multiple Suspects Connected To String Of Convenience Store Robberies

(source: Sacramento Police)

Police said the second robbery happened at the same store the next day, Nov. 25, at 11:44 p.m. In this instance, police said multiple suspects entered the store, made demands, threatened employees and robbed the business of merchandise and fled the area.

Finally, police responded to the convenience store on Florin Perkins Road on Nov. 30 around 3:30 a.m. In this incident, police officers discovered that multiple suspects entered the store, and one was armed with a firearm. The suspects reportedly took merchandise from the store and fled the scene.

suspect with gun Search On For Multiple Suspects Connected To String Of Convenience Store Robberies

(source: Sacramento Police)

If you have any information about any of these robberies, please contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471, or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

