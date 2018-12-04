MANTECA (CBS13) — A Stockton man is behind bars after providing a false name to police and being arrested for auto theft in the Del Webb of Manteca.

Police said they were dispatched to the Shadow Berry Drive area Tuesday afternoon with very detailed descriptions of two subjects.

After locating the subjects, police said they detained both based on circumstances. One of those suspects was 36-year-old James Peak of Stockton. Peak was eventually arrested for providing officers with a fake name.

Peak was then searched and officers found a key and lanyard on his person.

Officers matched the key to a stolen vehicle less than a block away. Police then arrested Peak for auto theft as well.

He was booked in the SJCO Jail on charges of auto theft and for an outstanding violation of parole.

The second suspect that was originally detained at the scene was released due to lack of probable cause for arrest.