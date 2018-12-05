TURLOCK (CBS13) — A Turlock woman reportedly returned home Sunday to find her neighbor burglarizing her residence, Turlock police said.

The incident happened just after noon on Sunday when the victim returned to her home on the 1100 block of Sycamore Street. Inside her home, the victim saw a burglar who turned out to be her neighbor from a few houses down, Daniel Kahler, 35.

The victim immediately called the police who took Kahler into custody. He was found with the victim’s property when officers arrived.

Kahler said he did handy work for the victim in the past. Officers said he gained entrance to the home through a window.