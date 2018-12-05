WINTERS (CBS13) — As the country mourns and remembers the life of former president George H.W. Bush, one local woman reflected on her personal memories of the president while they served as co-chairs of the Republican National Committee.

Janet Johnston worked closely with Bush and said that he was not only a colleague but a good friend through difficult times.

She shared a memory from one of the days when Bush showed up to their D.C. headquarters not with their typical driver, but in a green gremlin car that she says he barely fit into.

“That evening he got off work, and he got into the green gremlin, sat in the seat to drive and the whole back seat collapsed, and here was George sprawled out all over that car. He never lived that down,” Johnston said.

Johnston also shared a photo from 1973 that she took with Bush and President Nixon in the Oval Office.