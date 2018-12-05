CAMP FIRE VICTIMS:Find out how you can help victims of the Camp Fire.
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:President George H.W. Bush, Republican National Committee, Richard Nixon

WINTERS (CBS13) — As the country mourns and remembers the life of former president George H.W. Bush, one local woman reflected on her personal memories of the president while they served as co-chairs of the Republican National Committee.

Janet Johnston worked closely with Bush and said that he was not only a colleague but a good friend through difficult times.

She shared a memory from one of the days when Bush showed up to their D.C. headquarters not with their typical driver, but in a green gremlin car that she says he barely fit into.

READ: Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks About The Time He Went Sledding With George And Barbara Bush

“That evening he got off work, and he got into the green gremlin, sat in the seat to drive and the whole back seat collapsed, and here was George sprawled out all over that car. He never lived that down,” Johnston said.

Johnston also shared a photo from 1973 that she took with Bush and President Nixon in the Oval Office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s