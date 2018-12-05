IONE (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a case of active tuberculosis found at Mule Creek State Prison.

Amador County Public Health officials said on Wednesday the case was documented within the prison, but it hasn’t been made clear if the person infected is an inmate or staff.

Prison officials say they are taking all the necessary precautions to control and contain any possible outbreak.

Several agencies are working with the prison and the county public health office on the investigation, including the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the California Department of Health Tuberculosis Control Branch.

Tuberculosis is typically spread through the air from an infected person.