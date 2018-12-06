TURLOCK (CBS13) – Time readers are voting online for the magazine’s 20-18 “Person of the Year” recognition.

Michelle Obama, with her recent book release “Becoming” is among the front-runners. But former 49ers quarterback and Turlock native Colin Kaepernick is in also getting lots of votes.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, but he has kept a high profile – most recently with a Nike ad that kept the conversation going about the national anthem protests Kaepernick started.

Ryan Coogler, a Sacramento State grad, is also in the running for the magazine’s “Person of the Year” recognition. Coogler directed the hit movie “Black Panther.”

Others in the running include Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Meghan Markle, Robert Mueller, “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu and Serena Williams.

Voting ends Thursday and the cover will be revealed on Dec. 11. Cast your vote on the Time Magazine website: http://time.com/5454447/person-of-the-year-2018-poll/.