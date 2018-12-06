WATCH:Golden State Killer Suspect Appears In Court
OKLAHOMA CITY (CBS13) — A flight headed to Sacramento from Atlanta made an unexpected stop in Oklahoma City Thursday because of a customer disturbance, the airline said.

In a statement from the airline, they confirmed that flight 2345 from Atlanta was diverted to Oklahoma City after a disturbance. The customer was met by law enforcement on the ground in Oklahoma.

After 47 minutes on the ground, the flight continued on its way to Sacramento.

It is unclear what the customer did to cause the diversion of the flight. CBS13 has not heard back from law enforcement in Oklahoma City.

