WATCH:Golden State Killer Suspect Appears In Court
Filed Under:Camp Fire, Lincoln, Pet Adoption
(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

LINCOLN (CBS13) — Two kittens that survived the deadly Camp Fire are now available for adoption at the FieldHaven Feline Center in Lincoln.

phoenix and ash for adoption 1a Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For Adoption

(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

Brothers Phoenix and Ash became internet sensations after they were rescued from the fire. The shelter said Phoenix came in singed all over with burned paws while Ash survived without a scratch.

ash and phoenix rescued 2 Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For Adoption

(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

Rescuers believe that Phoenix covered Ash with his body during the fire because, in the shelter, he continued to cover his brother with his body. The brothers were cared for and recovered at the emergency animal shelter.

ash and phoenix rescued 1 Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For Adoption

(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

Now, they are ready to find their forever home — together. The shelter emphasized that the siblings will only be adopted as a pair.

ash for adoption 2a Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For Adoption

(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

Interested families can submit applications for adoption starting at 8 a.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 10. The families must live in Northern California.

phoenix for adoption 1a Adorable Kittens That Protected Each Other Through The Camp Fire Are Up For Adoption

(source: FieldHaven Feline Center)

Applicants should email cat@fieldhaven.com with why they believe they are the best forever family for the survivors. They must also need to include: contact name, address, phone number, email, number and ages of humans and pets in the family. Information about applying can be found at www.FieldHaven.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s