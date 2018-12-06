ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A recent string of vehicle burglaries has prompted Roseville police to remind residents to be alert and hide their valuables.

The police department said there have been several vehicle burglaries reported in the last five days.

They said that in many cases electronics were left in the car in plain sight, prompting criminals to smash the car windows and take the item.

Police believe a silver Jaguar is connected to many of the recent burglaries. There are two suspects described as black male adults.

If you see this car please call the Roseville Police Department at 916-774-5000 to report suspicious activity.