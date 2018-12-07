CERES (CBS13) — A SWAT situation is currently underway at a Shell gas station at 4th & El Camino in Ceres, police said.

Ceres police said multiple units are on the scene. The incident started around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

A man working at the Shell station told CBS13 that a man in a white truck was driving erratically while being chased by police. The truck pulled over int he gas station and police attempted to approach the suspect’s vehicle.

At that point, the Shell worker said the suspect yelled he has a bomb and that he is going to set it off.

The employee said that the Shell station had to evacuate due to the threat.

This is a developing story.